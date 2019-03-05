



OAKLAND COUNTY (PATCH) — Work is scheduled to begin on I-75 in Oakland County this week with a start date of Friday, March 8.

The Michigan Department of Transportation outlined the $224 million project which will involved reconstructing more than eight miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage and other improvements.

Here’s a look at the plan:

Initially, construction impacts will begin at 7 p.m. on the southbound lanes from Adams Road to south of 13 Mile Road as crews begin preparations for a traffic shift. By Saturday morning, around-the-clock lane closures will be in place, with southbound traffic using the right lane and right shoulder as travel lanes.

Due to this new configuration, Big Beaver and Rochester roads entrance ramps to southbound I-75, along with the southbound I-75 exit to eastbound 14 Mile Road, will be closed for motorist and construction worker safety. Northbound I-75 will have the left lane closed at Big Beaver Road and north of Coolidge Highway to complete temporary crossover construction.

Click here to continue.