Michigan Lottery Results 3/4/19

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

04-12-28-35-45, Lucky Ball: 13

Poker Lotto

JS-4C-8C-6D-8S

Midday Daily 3

7-1-3

Midday Daily 4

9-9-6-4

Daily 3

1-0-4

Daily 4

4-2-2-7

Fantasy 5

01-08-28-31-34

Estimated jackpot: $166,000

Keno

02-03-11-13-20-23-25-26-32-40-43-45-50-52-60-61-62-63-68-69-71-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $381 million

