MONROE (AP) — Authorities say more than a dozen cats and a dog have died in a southeastern Michigan house fire.

The Monroe Fire Department responded about 2 a.m. Friday and Chief Rob Wight says the back of the home was engulfed in flames. The Monroe News reports a family of five, including three children, got out of the home safely but the animals were trapped inside.

WWJ-AM reports the family took in cats and cared for them. Wight says crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The cause is under investigation.

