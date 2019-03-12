Filed Under:detroit news, Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO (AP)  Streets have been closed in downtown Kalamazoo after a shooting at a plasma donation center.

News media at the scene are reporting that a police officer has been shot Tuesday. No one at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was immediately available to speak to The Associated Press.

Lisa Walterhouse, an employee at the plasma center, tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that police responded after a former employee entered the building and fired shots.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

