



— With the cost of tuition and student loan debt on the rise, some college students are resorting to finding sugar daddies to pay their way until graduation.

Seeking Arrangement, a sugar daddy dating website, just released a list of what it calls the fastest growing sugar baby schools.

Georgia State University in Atlanta came in at the top spot, with more than 1,300 students using Seeking Arrangement. More than 300 of those students signed up in 2018.

“I like men in the higher caliber, so I look for that,” said Makaylia Johnson, a 21-year-old student who has used the website for more than two-and-a-half years.

“I was in need of financial help and things like that and I wasn’t really looking like something like a commitment because I’m in college,” she told CBS affiliate WGCL.

Johnson said often older men have paid for her school, where she lives and even what she drives.

“Basically, he just took care of me,” she said of one of the men. “Made sure my rent was paid, anything I wanted to do. I went to Mexico. I went to the Bahamas.”

Johnson said the extra help has allowed her to start her own beauty business.

“I’ve lived off this for all these years,” she said.

Critics say sugar daddy dating websites are degrading to women and can lead to prostitution and even trafficking. Johnson says she sees the arrangement as a form of dating but admits it’s not for everyone.

“It’s everything that involves a relationship basically,” she said. “Some people may look at it as a relationship. I look at it as me just being free and having fun.”

Here is the list of the fastest growing sugar baby schools in the country, according to the report: