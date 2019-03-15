Filed Under:Andrew Adams, Detroit Lions, nfl, Oday Aboushi

The Lions announced the moves Thursday night, not long after introducing three other free-agent signings earlier in the day: defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Justin Coleman, and tight end Jesse James.

Aboushi spent the 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals, playing in eight games and making six starts. He’s entering his sixth NFL season.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 09: Oday Aboushi #70 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to block Romeo Okwara #95 of the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Adams spent the 2018 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in 13 games and making four starts. He played in two seasons for the New York Giants prior to that.

