The Lions announced the moves Thursday night, not long after introducing three other free-agent signings earlier in the day: defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Justin Coleman, and tight end Jesse James.

Aboushi spent the 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals, playing in eight games and making six starts. He’s entering his sixth NFL season.

Adams spent the 2018 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in 13 games and making four starts. He played in two seasons for the New York Giants prior to that.

