



Kristen Gillibrand, the U.S. senator from New York, and 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate will join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday at a meeting-and-greet in Clawson hosted by Fems for Dems.

You can buy your tickets here for $10.

She is the first high-profile presidential candidate to campaign in Michigan this year. Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland visited Detroit in January.

Gillibrand endorsed Whitmer for governor before last year’s primary and campaigned on her behalf in the state in the fall.

Whitmer recently urged all of the 2020 presidential candidates to visit Michigan, saying she is “rolling out the red carpet.”

