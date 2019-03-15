Filed Under:Clawson, Detroit New, election 2020, Gillibrand, Whitmer


Clawson (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Kristen Gillibrand, the U.S. senator from New York, and 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate will join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday at a meeting-and-greet in Clawson hosted by Fems for Dems.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 06: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks during a Senate Armed Service Committee on prevention and response to sexual assaults in the military, on March 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

She is the first high-profile presidential candidate to campaign in Michigan this year. Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland visited Detroit in January.

Gillibrand endorsed Whitmer for governor before last year’s primary and campaigned on her behalf in the state in the fall.

Whitmer recently urged all of the 2020 presidential candidates to visit Michigan, saying she is “rolling out the red carpet.”

