DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47

02-05-08-16-19-37

Estimated jackpot: $2.05 million

Poker Lotto

4C-9C-10H-7S-10S

Midday Daily 3

1-9-2

Midday Daily 4

6-3-4-4

Daily 3

7-4-1

Daily 4

3-0-4-4

Fantasy 5

02-05-09-32-33

Estimated jackpot: $248,000

Keno

02-05-06-08-10-11-14-15-22-26-34-39-42-44-49-50-54-55-58-64-66-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $495 million

