DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47
02-05-08-16-19-37
Estimated jackpot: $2.05 million
Poker Lotto
4C-9C-10H-7S-10S
Midday Daily 3
1-9-2
Midday Daily 4
6-3-4-4
Daily 3
7-4-1
Daily 4
3-0-4-4
Fantasy 5
02-05-09-32-33
Estimated jackpot: $248,000
Keno
02-05-06-08-10-11-14-15-22-26-34-39-42-44-49-50-54-55-58-64-66-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball
30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $495 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.