DETROIT (AP) — former Bear signs with Lions.

The Detroit Lions agreed to terms on a one-year contract with cornerback Marcus Cooper.

 

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 10: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons moves against Marcus Cooper #31 of the Chicago Bears during the season opening game at Soldier Field on September 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Falcons defeated the Bears 23-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Lions made the move Saturday, adding depth at the position bolstered by the addition of cornerback Justin Coleman in free agency earlier in the week.

Cooper closed last season with the Lions, playing in four games after appearing in two games early in the season with the Chicago Bears.

 

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 24: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reaches for a pass in the third quarter against Marcus Cooper #31 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old Cooper has seven career interceptions in 74 games and 28 starts.

San Francisco drafted him in the seventh round in 2013 out of Rutgers and he had three interceptions as a rookie in Kansas City. After playing for the Chiefs for three seasons, he made 13 starts and had four interceptions for Arizona in 2016.

