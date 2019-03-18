Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

JH-4C-9C-4H-5S

Midday Daily 3

1-9-7

Midday Daily 4

0-3-1-1

Daily 3

1-6-9

Daily 4

0-3-9-5

Fantasy 5

07-09-18-37-39

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-07-10-12-18-22-23-26-27-29-30-43-55-57-58-60-61-62-65-70-76-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

