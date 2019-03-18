Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Poker Lotto
JH-4C-9C-4H-5S
Midday Daily 3
1-9-7
Midday Daily 4
0-3-1-1
Daily 3
1-6-9
Daily 4
0-3-9-5
Fantasy 5
07-09-18-37-39
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
04-07-10-12-18-22-23-26-27-29-30-43-55-57-58-60-61-62-65-70-76-77
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
