Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

QC-JD-3C-6D-3H

Midday Daily 3

3-1-9

Midday Daily 4

7-6-8-2

Daily 3

1-6-5

Daily 4

2-4-7-4

Fantasy 5

04-13-23-26-30

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

01-03-04-16-28-33-35-37-41-44-46-49-50-51-56-58-61-72-75-76-77-80

Mega Millions

10-42-53-67-68, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s