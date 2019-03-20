Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
QC-JD-3C-6D-3H
Midday Daily 3
3-1-9
Midday Daily 4
7-6-8-2
Daily 3
1-6-5
Daily 4
2-4-7-4
Fantasy 5
04-13-23-26-30
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
01-03-04-16-28-33-35-37-41-44-46-49-50-51-56-58-61-72-75-76-77-80
Mega Millions
10-42-53-67-68, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
