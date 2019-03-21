ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) —Former Lion heads west.
GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 09: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch while being defended by Nevin Lawson #24 of the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. It was Fitzgerald’s 1,282nd catch with the Cardinals which sets a record for the most catches all time by a player with one team. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
The Oakland Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Nevin Lawson.
Lawson joined the Raiders on Wednesday after spending the first five seasons of his career in Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 11: Nevin Lawson #24 of the Detroit Lions keeps Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears from completing the play in the third quarter at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Lawson was a fourth-round pick by the Lions in 2014 and has played 63 games with 54 starts in his career. He has 194 tackles, 25 passes defensed, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 12: Nevin Lawson #24 of the Detroit Lions recovers a fumble and runs it back for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Ford Field on November 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Lawson adds depth at cornerback alongside 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley and Daryl Worley.
