Michigan Lottery Results 3/20/19These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wendesday, March 20, 2019.

Michigan Awards Grants To 3 Auto Suppliers For ExpansionsState officials say three auto supply companies have received financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund to expand their operations.

House Votes To Allow Librarians To Use Overdose-Reversal DrugLegislation advancing in Michigan would let librarians administer the drug naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses.

It's The First Day Of Spring. Here's What You Should Know About The EquinoxIt's almost time to hang up those winter coats. The season of flower blossoms, pastel colors, playoff basketball and Easter egg hunting is upon us.

Michigan Cuts Loans For Some Docs Going Where Need Is HighSome newly graduated doctors have an opportunity to decrease their medical school loans if they work where they are most needed in Michigan.

Ford Will Spend $900 Million And Create 900 New JobsFord is repackaging a previously announced manufacturing investment in the Detroit area and now says it will spend $900 million and create 900 new jobs over the next four years.