DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Classic Lotto 47
07-08-13-17-28-44
Estimated jackpot: $2.25 million
Poker Lotto
2C-4H-7H-9H-9S
Midday Daily 3
9-4-3
Midday Daily 4
3-4-2-2
Daily 3
3-1-4
Daily 4
9-2-2-9
Fantasy 5
09-16-27-32-37
Estimated jackpot: $118,000
Keno
04-09-11-12-17-22-24-25-27-36-39-42-47-49-53-55-63-64-67-73-74-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Powerball
10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.