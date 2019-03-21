Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Classic Lotto 47

07-08-13-17-28-44

Estimated jackpot: $2.25 million

Poker Lotto

2C-4H-7H-9H-9S

Midday Daily 3

9-4-3

Midday Daily 4

3-4-2-2

Daily 3

3-1-4

Daily 4

9-2-2-9

Fantasy 5

09-16-27-32-37

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

Keno

04-09-11-12-17-22-24-25-27-36-39-42-47-49-53-55-63-64-67-73-74-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s