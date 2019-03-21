



The State of Michigan may owe you some money!

Michigan has paid over $400-million in the last five years in unclaimed property and forgotten funds. In a push to notify citizens of their abandoned cash, the state has a website where a simple search can let you know if you are owed anything in seconds. Visit the Michigan Department of Treasury Unclaimed Property website today to see if you have any forgotten funds.

All you have to do is fill out a simple form. If the money is less than $5,000 then you can claim it right away.

Some claims will require additional documentation in order for you to receive your assets.

Click here to visit the website.

