



As the 2020 election kicked off in earnest as two Democratic presidential hopefuls — Beto O’Rourke and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand — visited Michigan, folks from the conservative wing of the Republican party were on hand too as President Trump supporter Steve Bannon and Ben Shapiro, a popular voice among young conservatives, were in Metro Detroit drumming up support.

Suzy Avery, Co-Director of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program and former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, said there are many conservative voters in Michigan.

She appeared on the CBS 62 MICHIGAN MATTERS roundtable along with Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and Charlie Beckham, longtime city of Detroit executive who is working as a consultant.

Patterson, who described himself as a conservative, said the fact the state voted for Donald Trump in 2016 was another sign of the conservative movement is gaining hold.

On other issues, gymnastics legend and advocate Wendy Hilliard, who was the first African American rhythmic gymnast to compete as a member of the U.S National Team, appeared with Cain to talk about her foundation which is helping young people in Detroit and Harlem learn about the sport .

Hilliard, who trained in Detroit as a young person, credited her late Mother for helping her gain the training she needed to become a world class athletes.

Beckham, who ran Detroit’s recreation department and other departments during his career serving six Mayors, said sports and recreation serves a vital role for young people.

Hilliard is expanding her efforts in Detroit and talked how people can learn more about the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation and available programs.

