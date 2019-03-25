2019 NCAA Tournament: Dates, Times & TV Schedule

Here is the full list of matchups, game times and channels for the NCAA Tournament. All games will air live on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. You can always stream on NCAA March Madness Live.

WHEN IS MICHIGAN PLAYING?

WHEN IS MICHIGAN STATE PLAYING?

Thursday, March 28th, Sweet Sixteen

Florida State (4) vs. Gonzaga (1) at 7:00 p.m. on CBS

Purdue (3) vs. Tennessee (2) at 7:30 p.m. on TBS

Texas Tech (13) vs. Michigan (2) at 9:30 p.m. on CBS

Oregon (12) vs. Virginia (1) at 10:00 p.m. on TBS

Friday, March 29th, Sweet Sixteen

LSU (3) vs. Michigan State (2) at 7:30 p.m. on CBS

Auburn (5) vs. North Carolina (1) at 7:30 p.m. on TBS

