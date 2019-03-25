DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Today the Queen of Soul would have turned 77-years-old.

Family members are celebrating Aretha Franklin’s life on her birthday with a memorial service and a screening of a new documentary film.

The service was held Monday inside a chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit. Franklin died last year after battling pancreatic cancer and was laid to rest inside a crypt not far from Woodlawn’s chapel.

Sabrina Owens, Franklin’s niece, says “our family thought it might be a good idea for us to start the day the right way — in prayer.” Those who attended remembered not only the legendary singer but also other departed members of the Franklin family.

Several celebrities took to Twitter to wish the Queen a Happy Birthday, including Detroit’s own rapper, Big Sean who is also celebrating a birthday today.

Same day as Aretha Franklin, Happy Birthday to us 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2tiXbvsrhR — Sean Don (@BigSean) March 25, 2019

Happy 77th birthday to my sister and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. She lives forever pic.twitter.com/y4md0JK7wp — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) March 25, 2019

Happy birthday to the forever Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/U1zVGVds57 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 25, 2019

Later Monday, the Detroit Institute of Arts will host the premiere of “Amazing Grace,” which chronicles Franklin’s 1972 performance at a Los Angeles church.

