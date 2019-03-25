Filed Under:detroit news

ANN ARBOR (AP) — A University of Michigan sorority is apologizing after a team building event triggered an “active shooter alert” on campus.

The members of The Alpha Kappa Delta Phi chapter issued an apology in a letter published Sunday in The Michigan Daily. Member said they’re “truly sorry” and should’ve been more cognizant” of their actions.

The balloon popping occurred March 16, and was apart of a team building event and at the same time a vigil was being held nearby for victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks a day earlier.

Alerts issued by the Ann Arbor school told students near Mason Hall to “run, hide, fight.” Authorities later said there had been “balloon popping activity” in the area and there was no “malicious intent” behind the activity.

The letter says sorority members stand “in solidarity with our fellow Muslim students and marginalized communities.”

