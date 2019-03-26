(CBS Detroit) – Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, one of the most outspoken political leaders in Michigan, announced Tuesday he’s fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Patterson, 80, a Republican who has served for seven terms as county executive, also announced he would not seek re-election in 2020.



Patterson expects to continue his work as County Executive as he fights the disease.

“I’m in treatment now. I will continue in treatment until my oncologist says I’m free to go. There’s an 11 percent chance you can walk away, and I intend to be a part of that 11 percent.”

An estimated 55,000 people are diagnosed with it each year accounting for 3.2 percent of all cancers according to the American Cancer Society.

Longtime “Jeopardy” TV show host Alex Trebek, 78, announced two weeks ago he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He is optimistic and said he intends to work through the remainder of his three-year contract which he just signed.

Aretha Franklin, the 76-year-old Queen of Soul, died last year of the disease. She battled it for over ten years.

Born in Detroit, Patterson is part of the region’s “Big Four” political leaders. It also includes Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

Patterson’s impact on the region is impressive. Besides running the county and maintaining its top-rated bond rating from Wall Street, he has helped draw numerous international companies to Southeast Michigan.

Patterson started Automation Alley over 20 years ago which has grown into an organization operating in eight counties and city of Detroit touting technology and jobs.

He launched Rainbow Connection in memory of a friend and his son who died in a plane crash over 20 years ago. It has raised millions to grant wishes to sick children across Michigan.

The Brooksie Way was named after Patterson’s late son who died in a snowmobile accident at the age of 28. It’s a marathon held each fall as part of Patterson’s wellness effort for the county and has grown to raise grants for local community organizations.

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners renamed the Oakland County Executive Building in Pontiac in Patterson’s honor in December.

Patterson has faced health issues in recent years. He was seriously injured in a car crash in 2012 when a vehicle turned in front of Patterson’s car. The county executive’s driver, James Cram, was left paralyzed and died just a week ago from those injuries. Patterson remains in a wheelchair.

Patterson has appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” as a panelist since its debut 14 years ago. He, along with Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, has appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, since it began.

The goal minded Patterson said he intends to be part of the show going forward.

The race to replace Patterson is already heating up. Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner, a Democrat, announced his intentions to seek the job earlier this month. A cavalry of others from both sides of the political aisle is now expected to join in the race.

