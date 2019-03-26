Filed Under:Detroit Tigers, Jordan Zimmerman, Opening Day

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Zim toes slab for Tiger home opener.

 

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 19, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

Detroit Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann is going to make his second consecutive opening-day start.

The Tigers announced the decision on Sunday. They begin the season on Thursday at Toronto.

 

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 17: Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after giving up a solo home run to Eddie Rosario of the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 17, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

 

Zimmermann has struggled during his three years with the Tigers after arriving as a free agent before the 2016 season.

He battled neck issues in 2016 before going 8-13 with a 6.08 ERA in 29 starts in 2017.

 

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 26: Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Comerica Park on August 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

 

Last year, the 32-year-old Zimmerman was 7-8 with a 4.52 ERA over 25 starts and had core muscles repair surgery in October.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

