DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

JC-AC-AS-3D-3S

Midday Daily 3

0-8-7

Midday Daily 4

3-0-2-6

Daily 3

9-1-1

Daily 4

5-0-3-5

Fantasy 5

03-10-19-30-38

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

01-04-06-08-12-15-16-18-24-30-32-34-38-39-41-42-44-52-54-61-66-77

Mega Millions

04-14-22-43-58, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $57 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

