DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
JC-AC-AS-3D-3S
Midday Daily 3
0-8-7
Midday Daily 4
3-0-2-6
Daily 3
9-1-1
Daily 4
5-0-3-5
Fantasy 5
03-10-19-30-38
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
01-04-06-08-12-15-16-18-24-30-32-34-38-39-41-42-44-52-54-61-66-77
Mega Millions
04-14-22-43-58, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $57 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $750 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.