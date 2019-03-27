Detroit (CBS Detroit) – From jams and jellies to pasta and popcorn, you never know what items you’ll find when you open your Mitten Crate. Mitten Crate’s goal is to help people experience Michigan-made products in the most efficient way possible.

“There definitely is so many unique products in Detroit and Michigan in general, and I think that’s the beauty of my job,” says Cory Wright, Owner/Founder of Mitten Crate. “I get to go around the state and find all of these great entrepreneurs that are making all of these amazing products using local ingredients, and then giving them the exposure they need to go ahead and grow their business.”

“Michigan products are so unique because the people in this state really want to support the products made here in Michigan,” explains Wright. “People are very proud of Michigan, so it creates this sort of community vibe where everybody wants to support Michigan products, and that’s what we’re all coalescing around.”

“We also have our partnership with Gleaners, where we’ve been donating a meal to Gleaners for every box being sold,” adds Wright. “We’ve been doing that ever since we launched in 2013 and I think we’re at 100,000 meals donated now.”

“When you’re starting a food company, one of the biggest things is exposure and getting your product out there. We’re not a super-giant company, as one of these huge retailers that can really make or break a business, but I think we’re the ‘breaking into the market’ point for many of these businesses.”

“I really do feel like our efforts are making a difference in the community, we are the premier source to get all of these different Michigan products and ship them all over the country. People that we’ve worked with over the years had come back to us and said how glad they were that they worked with us when they were small, and we understood their process and helped them grow their future.”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.