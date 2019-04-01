DETROIT, March 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Piston Anniversarys deserve cool shoes.

Langston Galloway and Q4 Sports will be presenting the ’89 and ’04 Detroit Pistons Championship teams with custom-made Q4 shoes in honor of their achievements. The 1989 Team’s 30th Anniversary ceremony will take place on March 30th and the 2004 Team’s 15th Anniversary ceremony will take place on April 7th, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Q4 Sports is an innovative athletic shoe and apparel company committed to athletes at all levels of “Working 4 Yours,” and striving to achieve their ultimate potential. The brand is purposeful, passionate, committed and focused on changing the status quo for professional athletes and influencers while empowering them to recognize their brand value by bringing sports and business together. Q4’s incentivization program and customized “player edition” shoes for professional NBA athletes and influencers creates a true alignment of interest between the player/influencer and the Company and provides validation for Q4’s top of the line product offering.

Similarly, the Detroit Pistons’ ’89 and ’04 Championship teams are well known for their hard work and determination. Known as the “Bad Boys”, due to their driven mentality to win by any means necessary, these teams fittingly embody the spirit of Q4. Likewise, the members of the ’04 team lived by the mantra of “playing the right way”.

Langston Galloway, Q4 partner and current Detroit Piston, played an integral role in facilitating this collaboration with the Pistons’ organization. Langston is known on and off the court for his creativity and footwear passion and has been “wowing” NBA fans with his original footwear designs in collaboration with the very talented artist, Andrew Lewis. “As a current member of the Q4 family, I know the brand celebrates players who work hard and supports their creativity and passion. It’s fitting that these Championship teams are being presented with their own Q4 shoes in celebration of what they stand for.”

“We’re all about hard work, determination, and persistence – qualities these championship teams resonate with,” said Aaron Sokol, CEO of Q4 Sports. “It’s a testimony to the greatness of these championship teams that chose to work with Q4 as compared to other footwear companies in the marketplace, because Q4 represents what success means to them.”

Q4’s current NBA athletes include Langston Galloway (Detroit Pistons), E’Twaun Moore (New Orleans Pelicans), Darren Collison (Indiana Pacers), Mareesse Speights (Guanzhou Lions) and Ty Lawson (Shandong Golden Stars).

About Q4 Sports: Headquartered in Los Angeles, Q4 Sports was founded on the four principle elements needed to succeed in any game – Purpose, Passion, Commitment, Focus. Dedicated to empowering others through sport, Q4 Sports is the brand where sports and business intersect. Beginning with the launch of performance basketball inline collection specifically designed for the unique demands of each position on the court, Q4 Sports are inventors of patented proprietary technologies designed to improve the performance of all athletes regardless of where and how they play. We make athletes business partners, allowing them to share directly in the success of Q4 Sports while simultaneously being incentivized for global promotion and distribution of their own shoe.

