TV rating jump with big time NCAA games.
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Xavier Tillman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate by cutting down the net after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Duke Blue Devils with a score of 68 to 67. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Michigan State-Duke helps boost NCAA Tournament TV ratings
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: The Duke Blue Devils mascot performs against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Michigan State’s dramatic NCAA Tournament victory over Duke drew a 10.5 television rating, the highest for a late Sunday regional final in 14 years.
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Matt McQuaid #20 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Duke Blue Devils with a score of 68 to 67. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
CBS Sports and Turner Sports say Nielsen ratings for the entire tournament are up 8% from last year at 6.7, heading into Saturday’s Final Four.
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: A member of the Duke Blue Devils band reacts against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Ratings represent the percentage of U.S. television households tuned into a program.
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans shouts against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The four Elite Eight games from Saturday and Sunday drew a 7.2 rating, the second highest for the tournament’s second weekend since 2011. The Michigan State-Duke game on Sunday, which the Spartans won 68-67, was the highest rated game for that timeframe in 14 years and up 4% from last year.
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a basket against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Auburn’s overtime victory over Kentucky on Sunday was up 15% from last year’s game in that time slot. Virginia’s overtime victory over Purdue on Saturday night was up 14% over 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 31: Jared Harper #1 of the Auburn Tigers celebrates by cutting down the net after their 77-71 win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 31, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.