DETROIT (AP) — Young Red Wings continue to knock off giants.

The Pittsburgh Penguins came up empty when they tried to clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday night.

 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 02: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins prepares for a face off while playing the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Tyler Bertuzzi led the way for the Detroit Red Wings once again.

Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist, and Detroit beat Pittsburgh 4-1 for its sixth consecutive victory.

 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 02: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins passes away from Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 4-1. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The 24-year-old Bertuzzi became the first player in franchise history with four consecutive three-point games. He has five goals and eight assists during a five-game point streak.

“I think I’m still a little shocked right now. I haven’t comprehended it yet but it’s something special,” Bertuzzi said. “Like I’ve said before, I can’t thank my teammates enough, my linemates for that run.”

 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 02: Anthony Mantha #39 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his third period goal with teammates while playing the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 4-1. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Detroit (32-38-10) also got two goals from Anthony Mantha, who has five goals and seven assists during a six-game point streak. Dylan Larkin had three assists, and Jimmy Howard made 38 saves.

 

 

NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 11: Jeff Blashill of the Detroit Red Wings handles bench duties against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 11, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Red Wings 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

 

The Red Wings also announced a two-year contract extension for coach Jeff Blashill on Tuesday morning. This was the final season of Blashill’s four-year deal.

Phil Kessel scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray stopped 22 shots.

 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 02: Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins battles for position between Jimmy Howard #35 and Madison Bowey #74 of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

“We have to have a short memory,” Murray said.  “This game is over and now we’ve got to get a win and get ourselves locked into the postseason.”

The Penguins (43-26-11) are third in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind the New York Islanders and two points ahead of Carolina. They have two games left on the schedule.

Bertuzzi’s second goal put Detroit ahead to stay with 9:34 left in the second period. He beat Murray from the bottom of the left circle for his 21st of the season.

 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 04: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his third period goal with teammates while playing the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena on January 04, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Mantha made it 3-1 with 8:39 left in the third when he outraced Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson for Larkin’s high flip pass in the Pittsburgh zone for a partial breakaway. He added an empty-netter with 2:24 left to tie his career high of 24 goals.

Detroit jumped in front on an unusual goal with 9:40 left in the first.

It originally appeared that Murray had made a spectacular glove save on Bertuzzi’s one-timer from the bottom of the right circle at an apparent wide-open side of the net.

But it went to review, after the next play stoppage, and the overhead replay showed the puck in Murray’s glove but completely over the goal line. The play was ruled a goal after a two-to-three minute process.

 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 02: Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins takes a shot around Madison Bowey #74 of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Kessel tied the game with 22 seconds left in the opening period when he tapped one in from the bottom of the right circle off a feed from Sidney Crosby on a 2-on-1 rush. It was Kessel’s 25th goal.

NOTES: Among the players who remain out for Pittsburgh are C Evgeni Malkin (upper body), who missed his eighth game, and D Kris Letang (upper body), who sat out his fourth game. … Detroit recalled D Joe Hicketts from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday after D Danny DeKeyser suffered a lower-body injury in Sunday’s 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins.

UP NEXT

The Penguins and Red Wings play again on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

