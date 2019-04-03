Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

JD-QD-JH-5C-4D

Midday Daily 3

6-8-9

Midday Daily 4

5-8-7-8

Daily 3

7-2-7

Daily 4

9-0-9-1

Fantasy 5

14-19-20-23-34

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

07-11-16-19-29-35-36-37-38-41-45-48-52-55-57-58-60-67-71-75-79-80

Mega Millions

33-47-58-59-64, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

