Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Detroit Legend, Ron Sweed, aka, “The Ghoul” passed away on Monday at the age of 70.

(Credit: WKBD-TV Archive)

According to his ex-wife, he recently suffered a heart attack back in November and never recovered.

“The Ghoul” starting off in Cleveland on WKBF-TV in 1971, and later Kaiser Broadcasting syndicated his show to Detroit, Chicago, and Boston. His biggest success was by far in Detroit where it aired into the mid-1980s.

The Ghoul would take bad horror movies and create his own soundtrack, including George Carlin, Firesign Theater and other ’60s and ’70s rock albums.

Fans can remember some of his catchphrases including “Overdey!, “Hey group!” Scratch glass, turn blue,” “Stay sick, climb walls”, “Pluck your magic twanger, Froggy!”, “Holy Parma”, “Amrap” and Froggy’s “Hiya gang, hiya hiya hiya!.”

