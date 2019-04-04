Filed Under:Cassius Winston, John R. Wooden Award, Michigan State Spartans, Play of the Year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John R Wooden Player of the Year Award list.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans attempts a shot against Tre Jones #3 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

Michigan State Spartan Cassius Winston, Duke teammates RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson are among the 10 players named to the John R. Wooden Award All American team, representing the top vote-getters to earn college basketball’s player of the year honor.

 

 

Others on the team announced Wednesday are: Brandon Clarke of Gonzaga, Carsen Edwards of Purdue, Rui Hachimura of Gonzaga, Markus Howard of Marquette, De’Andre Hunter of Virginia, Ja Morant of Murray State, and Grant Williams of Tennessee.

 

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils shoots against the Michigan State Spartans in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

Barrett, Morant, Williams, Williamson and Winston have been invited to Los Angeles for the Wooden Award presentation at the College Basketball Awards on April 12.

 

 

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a basket against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Winston and Hunter will be playing with their teams in the Final Four this weekend.

Voting took place from March 18-25, which included the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Fans also voted online.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

