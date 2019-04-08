Filed Under:detroit news

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP (AP) — Authorities say a 70-year-old motorcyclist has died after he collided with a turkey that was trying to cross a road in suburban Detroit.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in Oakland Township, about 22 miles northwest of Detroit.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says several turkeys started to cross the road in front of the man and one of them took flight, colliding with him and causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. The man’s left leg was severed below the knee when he struck a guardrail.

The sheriff’s office says the Oxford Township man was stabilized by paramedics at the scene, but he died after being taken to a hospital. The crash is under investigation.

