Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

17-23-34-44-46, Lucky Ball: 14

Poker Lotto

JC-QC-JS-6S-10S

Midday Daily 3

8-5-3

Midday Daily 4

6-1-6-9

Daily 3

9-2-2

Daily 4

1-2-0-7

Fantasy 5

07-19-23-26-30

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

06-15-18-21-22-32-34-35-39-44-46-51-57-59-61-67-68-74-75-76-78-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s