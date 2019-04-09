Detroit Born Actor, Seymour Cassel, Passes Away at 84Character actors aren't often called larger-than-life, but Seymour Cassel, was just that. The live-wire pillar of independent film known for his frequent collaborations with John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson, has died at 84.

Federal Charges For Corruption in Detroit’s Home Demolition ProgramTwo Metro Detroit residents have been charges by the federal government on Monday with corruption charges in Detroit’s home demolition program.

41 Cases of Measles Now in Michigan as Washtenaw Adds 1 PersonThe number of measles cases in Michigan has reached 41, including the first reported in Washtenaw County.

Michigan Lottery Results 4/8/19These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday, April 8, 2019.

Deal Reached On Lawsuit Over Michigan Ban On Ballot SelfiesSecretary of State Jocelyn Benson has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a ban on so-called ballot selfies.

Mother Of Child Who Drowned In Detroit Basement Gets Jail TimeThe mother of an 11-month-old girl who drowned in standing water and sewage after falling through a hole in an upstairs floor and into a basement of their Detroit home has been sentenced to a year in jail.