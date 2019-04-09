Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
17-23-34-44-46, Lucky Ball: 14
Poker Lotto
JC-QC-JS-6S-10S
Midday Daily 3
8-5-3
Midday Daily 4
6-1-6-9
Daily 3
9-2-2
Daily 4
1-2-0-7
Fantasy 5
07-19-23-26-30
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
06-15-18-21-22-32-34-35-39-44-46-51-57-59-61-67-68-74-75-76-78-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
