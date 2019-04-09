



METRO DETROIT (Patch) — A popular scholarship opportunity in metro Detroit is now accepting applications from graduating seniors headed to college.

The Michigan Youth Appreciation Foundation invites graduating high school students to apply for an educational scholarship in connection with Michigan’s largest youth-centric event, Metro Detroit Youth Day (MDYD).

Students have until April 29 to apply.

Students graduating from a public, parochial, private or charter school who have been accepted into a four-year university or college or a two-year community college program and have confirmed attendance for fall enrollment are eligible to apply by submit an application and essay to the Michigan Youth Appreciation Foundation.

“We have awarded more than 1,650 scholarships to Metro Detroit students since 1991,” said Ed Deeb, founder and chairman of Metro Detroit Youth Day. “Through our annual Metro Detroit Youth Day event and scholarship program, we hope to inspire students to discover their passions and continue their education.”

