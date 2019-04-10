Detroit (CBS Detroit) – Oliver Thomas is just as terrific as his name suggests. He represents a brand that never wanted to play by the fashion industry’s unwritten rules. Thing is, Oliver Thomas is a dog. That’s right, the real Oliver Thomas is a 7-year-old black and white Shi Tsu, who is also the co-founder of the company, and it was his idea for the Oliver Thomas Fashion Show held at the Detroit Foundation Hotel.

“The entire event is actually all based around Detroit or Michigan based brands, including the look that I’m wearing,” explains Sue Fuller, CEO of Oliver Thomas. “My dress is made from recycled automotive material and upholstery, and my necklace is made of paint from 1950’s and ’60s automobiles.”

“The Foundation Hotel offered to host this event, and we’re super excited to bring together some of the top fashion accessory, apparel and jewelry designers from all over Detroit and Michigan.”

“In addition, the food is based upon all local Detroit farm-to-table, which we’re super excited to feature,” adds Fuller. “And I also want to mention that Detroit City Distillery sponsored all the beverages. And the other great thing about the evening is that all the proceeds from the bar go to the Detroit Dog Rescue.”

“This has been an incredible collaboration, and when everyone sees all the designers together, they’ll be pleasantly surprised at the amount of local talent that actually exists in Detroit.”

