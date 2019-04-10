Filed Under:Detroit Lions, nfl, Tom Savage

The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Tom Savage.

Detroit made the move Tuesday, giving the team another backup option behind Matthew Stafford. The Lions also have quarterbacks Matt Cassel and Connor Cook on the roster.

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 03: Tom Savage #3 of the Houston Texans directs the offense against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Savage was on rosters in Cincinnati and San Francisco last season after starting nine games and playing in four games as a backup from 2014-17 in Houston. He has completed 181 of 315 passes for 2,000 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions in his career. The Texans drafted him in 2014 in the fourth round out of Pittsburgh.

Detroit hired Sean Ryan as its quarterback’s coach earlier this offseason, and he coached Savage in Houston.

