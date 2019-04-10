23 of the prospects will be in attendance for the NFL draft, including Michigans Devin Bush.
MADISON, WI – NOVEMBER 18: Devin Bush #10 of the Michigan Wolverines intercepts a pass during the third quarter of a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Kyler Murray and Nick Bosa are among the 23 prospects who plan to attend the NFL draft this month in Nashville, Tennessee.
MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 29: Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Murray, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma, could be selected No. 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. Bosa, a defensive end from Ohio State, also is expected to be a top-three pick.
ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 15: Nick Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes lays on the field after being injured in the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs during The AdvoCare Showdown at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Other players scheduled to attend include Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen, LSU linebacker Devin White, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.
ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 01: Josh Allen #41 of the Kentucky Wildcats get ready prior to the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
The draft begins with the first round on April 25. The second and third rounds are April 26, and the event concludes with rounds 4-7 on April 27.
