SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) – Lush Yummies Pie Company makes delicious “lemon butta” pies using founder Jennifer Lyle’s grandfather’s recipe, with a strong emphasis on local, farm-fresh ingredients. But she thinks there’s another reason Detroiters go gaga for the velvety citrus treats: they’re reminders of home.

“I always loved to bake, and my grandfather had passed down several recipes to me,” recalls Jennifer Lyle, Owner and Head Pastry Chef of Lush Yummies Pie Company. “After I graduated High School, I went on to Howard for undergrad and I found I was cooking for my friends a lot, so from there I decided to go to Culinary School.”

“I eventually came back to Detroit and I wanted to make what was true to me, which was my grandfather’s recipes, so I started making his pies right here in the City and Lush Yummies Pie Company was born!”

“For a very long time, it was just me and my husband, me making pies and him helping with deliveries. Now I’ve been able to bring on young people who are interested in culinary arts to work here.”

“I think that my product, number one, is that it tastes like home, and that was very important to me,” explains Jennifer. “I feel anybody can just make a bunch of deserts, but I wanted to make a dessert that was nostalgic and special. We can’t reveal our secrets, we definitely keep that in the family.”

“I want people to know that your goals are reachable, anything you set your mind to you can achieve it.” Jennifer Lyle, Owner and Head Pastry Chef of Lush Yummies Pie Company.

