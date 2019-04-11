Filed Under:Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor News, detroit news

Pittsfield Twp., MI (CBS Detroit) – Officials are reporting a large structure fire in Pittsfield Township that forced both directions of US-23 to close.

The fire reported Thursday afternoon, is burning at the Ann Arbor Welding Supply. Northbound and southbound US-23 between Michigan Avenue and I-94 temporarily closed down due to the fire but have since reopened.

Crews report that multiple explosions caused the fire in one of the facility buildings. Hazmat crews are now investigating the scene.

According to the company’s website, the facility houses hazardous materials including argon, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, butane, and heptane.

Surrounding businesses are being evacuated. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

