Pittsfield Twp., MI (CBS Detroit) – Officials are reporting a large structure fire in Pittsfield Township that forced both directions of US-23 to close.

The fire reported Thursday afternoon, is burning at the Ann Arbor Welding Supply. Northbound and southbound US-23 between Michigan Avenue and I-94 temporarily closed down due to the fire but have since reopened.

NB and SB US23 between Michigan Ave. and I94 for an undetermined amount of time due to a structure fire in Pittsfield Township. Avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/h2DmL9TkmP — Emergent Health EMS (@emergent_health) April 11, 2019

Crews report that multiple explosions caused the fire in one of the facility buildings. Hazmat crews are now investigating the scene.

According to the company’s website, the facility houses hazardous materials including argon, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, butane, and heptane.

Surrounding businesses are being evacuated. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.