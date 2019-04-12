



— A child was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after reportedly being thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America, and one person has been taken into custody.

A witness at the Bloomington mall told WCCO that a woman was screaming that someone threw her child from the third floor balcony. This was near the southeast corner of the mall.

“She was screaming ‘Everyone pray, everyone pray. Oh my God, my baby, someone threw him over the edge,’” Brian Johnson said.

Bloomington Police reported that the victim was 5 years old. The police chief said this appears to have been an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The police department is working with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office crime lab to investigate the incident, and they are also working with the mall to determine if any surveillance video exists of the incident.

Emergency crews could be seen performing CPR on the child in the southeast corner of the mall. A large amount of blood was on the floor.

Allina Health officials said an ambulance took the child to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. The family is currently with the child, police said.

A source at the scene tells WCCO that the person who threw, or possibly pushed, the child fled the mall and was apprehended near the light rail station. The source said the victim was a young boy.

The suspect is a 24-year-old man, who was not named. Police said they do not, at this time, believe the man to have been related to the victim.

Metro Transit interrupted Blue Line service into or out of the mall due to the police activity, but as of 11:30 a.m. had restored service on the light rail trains.

This is a developing story. Check here for more.