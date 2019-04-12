



(PATCH) Easter Sunday is fast approaching and that means it’s time to review the various tips and recipes for making perfect hard-boiled eggs. Whether you’ll be showing off your deviled eggs at brunch or decorating the eggs for display, you’ll need the eggs to harden up to that perfect point.

An important tip from Incredible Egg on getting your hard-boiled eggs to peel easily is to buy and refrigerate the eggs a week to 10 days in advance of cooking. The website says that peeling very fresh eggs can be hard and buying and storing them in advance gives eggs a breather that helps separate the membrane from the shell.

If you don’t have time to buy and store eggs in advance, Incredible Egg also has an easy peel hard-boiled eggs recipe that requires a steamer insert. And if you’ve struggled with the green ring showing up on your cooked eggs, Incredible Egg’s tips call for cooking the eggs in hot water and then cooling them immediately, which lessens the ring.

Here’s Incredible Egg’s easy-peel hard-boiled eggs recipe:

Heat about half an inch to one inch of water in a large saucepan to boiling over high heat. Place the steamer insert into pan over boiling water and then using tongs, place the eggs one by one into the steamer insert. Cook large eggs for about 12 minutes and extra large eggs for 13 minutes. Drain the eggs under cold running water.

Click here to continue.