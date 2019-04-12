Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

13-17-30-35-39, Lucky Ball: 7

Poker Lotto

AC-8D-4H-6H-2S

Midday Daily 3

1-0-9

Midday Daily 4

7-5-4-4

Daily 3

7-0-9

Daily 4

5-1-4-6

Fantasy 5

02-05-22-27-34

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

12-15-16-17-22-24-28-32-34-35-36-38-40-44-49-52-58-62-67-71-72-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

