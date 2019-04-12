The Masters Tradition Kicks Off Golf Season for ManyFirst on the tee Thursday morning are Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, with nine green jackets between them, hitting an honorary tee shot in a tradition that dates to 1963. The Masters is all about tradition.

White Lake Woman Breaks Silence About Her Alleged Rape By Ex-MSU Basketball PlayersA Michigan State University student is speaking publicly a year after filing a lawsuit against the school alleging that three former men's basketball players raped her in 2015.

Pistons Earn Final Playoff Spot With Victory Over KnicksThe Detroit Pistons knew a victory Wednesday night would guarantee them a playoff spot. And, from the opening tip, they left no doubt that was going to happen.

