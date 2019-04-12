Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
13-17-30-35-39, Lucky Ball: 7
Poker Lotto
AC-8D-4H-6H-2S
Midday Daily 3
1-0-9
Midday Daily 4
7-5-4-4
Daily 3
7-0-9
Daily 4
5-1-4-6
Fantasy 5
02-05-22-27-34
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
12-15-16-17-22-24-28-32-34-35-36-38-40-44-49-52-58-62-67-71-72-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $140 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.