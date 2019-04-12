



(the Patch) Tax day is just about here. You have until April 15 to file your 2018 federal tax returns without incurring a penalty from the Internal Revenue Service.

Unlike previous years, when local holidays have pushed out the date and given taxpayers a little extra time to file, the 2019 date falls squarely on April 15. That’s Monday.

Only Massachusetts and Maine residents get a little extra time. The deadline in those two states is April 17 as April 15 is Patriots’ Day in the two states and April 16 is Emancipation Day in Washington D.C.

Since the deadline is fast approaching, the IRS encourages taxpayers to e-file their returns for a number of reasons. The IRS says electronically filing tax returns is secure, convenient and means refunds — for those lucky enough — will be delivered faster. The agency also notes that the e-file service can be used whether you owe money or are owed a refund.

For those who prefer to file their tax returns the old fashioned way and mail it to the IRS, the return must be postmarked by the filing date deadline.

The federal tax return filing deadline is April 15 and the extension deadline is October 15.

