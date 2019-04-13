AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) —One shot back, all eyes will be on CBS62 this afternoon from 3-7 to see if Tiger can roar once more.
AUGUSTA, UNITED STATES: US golfer Tiger Woods (R) is awarded his green jacket by 2004 champion Phil Mickelson of the US at the 2005 Masters Golf Tournament Championship 10 April 2005 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Woods claimed his 4th Masters title by defeating fellow American Chris DiMarco in a one-hole playoff. AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
The top of the Masters leaderboard is a crowded place after two rounds, with Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen in a five-way tie for the lead.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a second shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Then there’s the man lurking one shot behind: four-time tournament winner Tiger Woods.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States stands on the 15th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The 43-year-old Woods, who won his last Masters in 2005, turned back the clock with four birdies in his final 10 holes on Friday, thrilling the Augusta National crowds with a handful of big putts and some vintage fist pumps.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
“I feel like I played my own way back into the tournament,” Woods said. “I was just very patient today, felt very good to be out there doing what I was doing. This is now three straight majors that I’ve been in the mix and so it’s good stuff.”
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: (EDITOR’S NOTE: COMPOSITE IMAGE OF SEQUENCE AVAILABLE AS INDIVIDUAL IMAGES) Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after making a putt for birdie on the 15th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Woods shot a 68 and has plenty of big-name company among the leaders, including 48-year-old Phil Mickelson, who didn’t have his best round with a 73 on Friday, but is still just three shots off the lead.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson of the United States shake hands after finishing on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
“There’s nothing better than having a chance going into the weekend at the Masters,” Mickelson said. “And that’s what I want to focus on and I know that I’m playing well enough.”
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Francesco Molinari of Italy acknowledges patrons on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Molinari is trying to win his second major in two years after winning the 2018 British Open. The Italian played a bogey-free round, finishing with a 67. Day also shot a 67.
All of the five leaders are major champions and three have been No. 1 in the world.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Woods is tied at 6-under for the tournament with Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Justin Harding, who is the only Masters newcomer in the group. Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm are at 5-under.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States talks with a rules official on the seventh green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau started Friday with a one-shot lead. The 28-year-old Koepka, a three-time major winner, made birdie on No. 18 to salvage a 71 and stay tied for the lead. DeChambeau faded with a 75.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The list of contenders might be impressive, but nobody draws a crowd like Woods.
It’s been 11 years since he won his last major and had five surgeries since then, including four on his back and the other to rebuild his left knee. It’s hard to believe considering the way he was playing on Friday.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States walks across the Hogan Bridge on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Now comes the weekend, and it certainly has the potential to be a classic Masters finish.
