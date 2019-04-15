Filed Under:detroit news, Northville

DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) — The Detroit Historic Museum is planning to honor a holiday first by former Michigan Governor, Frank Fitzgerald back on April 18, 1936 “Detroit Champions’ Day. The day was created to honor the championships earned by all the city’s professional sports teams around the time.

The Museum plans to mark the day on Thursday. Evening events include a presentation on the stories behind those championship teams, and the museum also plans to exhibit historical sports memorabilia not typically on display.

Access to the museum will be free, and drinks are being donated by Eastern Market Brewing Co.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

