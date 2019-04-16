Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

04-10-20-24-30, Lucky Ball: 3

Poker Lotto

QS-10C-5D-9D-6S

Midday Daily 3

4-9-3

Midday Daily 4

5-5-8-9

Daily 3

7-9-4

Daily 4

9-5-8-9

Fantasy 5

08-12-19-25-29

Estimated jackpot: $151,000

Keno

01-06-08-11-17-21-25-26-27-28-30-42-44-53-59-62-65-66-70-72-73-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $157 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s