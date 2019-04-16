Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
04-10-20-24-30, Lucky Ball: 3
Poker Lotto
QS-10C-5D-9D-6S
Midday Daily 3
4-9-3
Midday Daily 4
5-5-8-9
Daily 3
7-9-4
Daily 4
9-5-8-9
Fantasy 5
08-12-19-25-29
Estimated jackpot: $151,000
Keno
01-06-08-11-17-21-25-26-27-28-30-42-44-53-59-62-65-66-70-72-73-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $157 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
