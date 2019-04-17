Filed Under:detroit news

FLINT (AP) — Police in Flint have arrested several people after a gunshot was fired outside a public charter high school.

Deputy police Chief Devon Bernritter says the shot was fired about 10 a.m. Wednesday on the grounds of Flex High School of Michigan following “an altercation” among a group of people not connected to the school.

The group scattered after the shot was fired. No one was reported injured. One person still was being sought by police.

The school temporarily was placed on lockdown and Bernritter said students and staff were safe.

Classes were dismissed and students were sent home following the lockdown.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

