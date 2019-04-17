



(the Patch) Nearly a hundred more measles cases have been reported in the United States since the last time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers for 2019.

According to the CDC, through April 11, there have been 555 measles cases reported in 20 states in 2019. Just a week earlier, the CDC reported that through April 4, 2019, there were 465 measles cases reported in the country.

In Michigan, 42 measles cases have been reported in 2019. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a tweet “MDHHS has confirmed two new measles cases in Southeast Michigan, bringing the state total to 42 for 2019. The newly confirmed cases are in Oakland County and the City of Detroit. One of the cases had exposure locations in Kent and Ingham counties.”

The CDC is monitoring five other measles outbreaks in the following areas:

Rockland County, New York

New York City

Washington

New Jersey

Butte County, California

The outbreaks the CDC is monitoring are linked to travelers who brought back the disease from other countries like Israel, Ukraine and the Philippines.

Measles cases in just the first quarter of 2019 are fast approaching the 2014 figure, when the highest number of cases was recorded over the past 10 years. In the entirety of 2014, the CDC says there were 667 measles cases.

