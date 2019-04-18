Mueller ReportWatch Live
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hall and Watts are Spartans.

 

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 06: The Michigan State Spartans mascot performs in the first half during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Michigan State Spartans at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

Michigan State has signed 6-foot-3 guard Mark “Rocket” Watts.

 

 

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 06: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on prior to the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The school announced Wednesday it received a letter of intent from Watts, who attends SPIRE Academy in Ohio and is from Detroit. He joins 6-foot-8 forward Malik Hall in Tom Izzo’s recruiting class.

 

 

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 06: A detail as a referee holds a ball during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Michigan State Spartans at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

 

Watts is ranked No. 32 and Hall is No. 55 overall in 247 Sports composite national rankings. Watts made 15 3-pointers and scored 64 points in a game as a senior in a win over St. Edward in Ohio. He previously attended Old Redford Academy in Detroit, where he averaged nearly 27 points per game as a junior.

 

View this post on Instagram

Let’s get it ⬆️🥇K

A post shared by By My Lonely 1️⃣K (@rocketwatts) on

Izzo says Watts can help the team next season as a point or shooting guard perhaps at small forward.

 

