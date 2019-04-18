Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

15-19-32-33-34-35

Estimated jackpot: $4 million

Poker Lotto

JC-7H-9H-10H-4S

Midday Daily 3

6-4-8

Midday Daily 4

6-5-8-6

Daily 3

5-8-3

Daily 4

8-5-2-2

Fantasy 5

01-14-15-20-32

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

05-12-14-20-21-25-33-34-35-36-37-38-42-47-48-53-54-58-63-64-66-68

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $175 million

Powerball

01-15-17-46-66, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

