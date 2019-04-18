Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
15-19-32-33-34-35
Estimated jackpot: $4 million
Poker Lotto
JC-7H-9H-10H-4S
Midday Daily 3
6-4-8
Midday Daily 4
6-5-8-6
Daily 3
5-8-3
Daily 4
8-5-2-2
Fantasy 5
01-14-15-20-32
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
05-12-14-20-21-25-33-34-35-36-37-38-42-47-48-53-54-58-63-64-66-68
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $175 million
Powerball
01-15-17-46-66, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
