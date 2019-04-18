Mueller ReportWatch Live
Campers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s big race weekend in July can now reserve a campsite in the infield behind pit road.

A limited number of spots are available and include water and power hookups, plus pre-race pit passes, NASCAR Xfinity Series garage passes and grandstand access to watch the race.

Fans without a camper can purchase the Infield Experience, with access to a private tent near the start/finish line, and other features.

The offerings are among several to give fans more access.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race weekend is July 19-21.

