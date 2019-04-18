MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) – State police searched Eric Smith’s office, the Macomb County prosecutor, on Wednesday, as part of the investigation of how money from forfeited assists was spent.
Lt. Darren Green says the search Wednesday is related to an investigation requested by Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Several county officials, including Executive Mark Hackel, have raised questions about how Smith has spent thousands of dollars from assets tied to alleged crimes. The money has been used to support certain charities and to pay for credit card bills and other expenses.
Smith says the controversy “doesn’t look great,” but he also told reporters that he has “nothing to hide.” He says he welcomes impartial investigators.
