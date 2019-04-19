Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

02-10-27-28-47, Lucky Ball: 18

Poker Lotto

QD-3C-8C-2D-3H

Midday Daily 3

6-5-0

Midday Daily 4

2-9-0-7

Daily 3

9-3-4

Daily 4

7-5-9-7

Fantasy 5

02-13-23-36-37

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

02-04-12-18-21-26-27-28-32-41-42-46-49-50-52-57-58-67-69-74-76-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $175 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $136 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s