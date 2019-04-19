Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
02-10-27-28-47, Lucky Ball: 18
Poker Lotto
QD-3C-8C-2D-3H
Midday Daily 3
6-5-0
Midday Daily 4
2-9-0-7
Daily 3
9-3-4
Daily 4
7-5-9-7
Fantasy 5
02-13-23-36-37
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
02-04-12-18-21-26-27-28-32-41-42-46-49-50-52-57-58-67-69-74-76-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $175 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $136 million
